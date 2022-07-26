Shares of Zomato Plummet by 23% Over Last 2 Days, Touch Record Low of Rs 41.40

Shares of food delivery platform Zomato hit a new low for the second consecutive day on Tuesday, 26 July, after slipping more than 10 percent.

This comes after the one-year freeze on all its pre-IPO (initial public offering) shareholding came to an end.

The shares of the company decreased to an all-time low of Rs 41.40 on Tuesday, down by 13 percent, on the BSE.

In the last two days, the stocks had fallen by 23 percent from Rs 53.65 on Friday, as per Business Standard.