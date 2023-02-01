Budget 2023: No Income Tax For Income Up To Rs 7 Lakh, New Tax Regime Default

Sitharaman, in her budget speech, announced an increase in the standard deduction from Rs 50,000 to Rs 52,000 a year. "Each salaried person with an income of Rs 15.5 lakh or more will thus stand to benefit by Rs 52,500," she said.

Salaried employees have to pay taxes on their income as they have very little option to avail exemption under head salary.

One of the major exemption that they claim is standard deduction but since past four years, the deduction amount remained the same.