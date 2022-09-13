ADVERTISEMENT

Twitter Whistleblower To Testify on 'Security Lapses' Ahead of Musk Deal Vote

The deadline for Twitter shareholders to vote on Tesla Chief Elon Musk's deal to buy the company is also on Tuesday.

A former Twitter executive turned whistleblower is set to testify before a United States Senate committee on Tuesday, 13 September, about his claims of security lapses at the social media giant.

The deadline for the shareholders of Twitter to vote on Tesla Chief Elon Musk's deal to buy the company is also on Tuesday.

The testimony by Peter 'Mudge' Zatko, a famous hacker who was the head of security at Twitter until he got fired last year, comes ahead of Musk and Twitter's trial next month over whether they should go ahead with the $44 billion buyout deal.

A majority of the shareholders of Twitter have voted to approve of the takeover by Musk, sources told Reuters on Monday, 12 September.

Twitter will announce the results in a special meeting on Tuesday.

Twitter sued Musk for terminating the agreement, while Musk counter-sued Twitter accusing it of concealing data about the number of false and spam accounts.

Musk May Include Whistleblower’s Claims in His Case, Says Delaware Judge

Last week, a Delaware judge ruled that Musk could include Zatko's whistleblower claims in his case, but denied his request to postpone the trial.

The Senate Judiciary Committee is expected to question Zatko over his claims of Twitter misleading regulators about its compliance with a settlement with the Federal Trade Commission from 2011 over mishandling of user data.

The committee is also expected to interrogate Zatko about his allegation that one or more of Twitter's employees worked on behalf of foreign governments.

The committee chair, Senator Dick Durban, spoke to reporters on Monday and said that Zatko's claims were "a matter of grave personal and privacy concern."

Zatko's complaint filed with regulators in July said that Twitter has made "little meaningful progress on basic security, integrity and privacy systems."

Twitter has claimed that Zatko was fired for "ineffective leadership and poor performance," and that his allegations appeared to have an intent to harm Twitter.

(With inputs from Reuters.)

Edited By :Tejas Harad
