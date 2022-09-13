Twitter Whistleblower To Testify on 'Security Lapses' Ahead of Musk Deal Vote

A former Twitter executive turned whistleblower is set to testify before a United States Senate committee on Tuesday, 13 September, about his claims of security lapses at the social media giant.

The deadline for the shareholders of Twitter to vote on Tesla Chief Elon Musk's deal to buy the company is also on Tuesday.

The testimony by Peter 'Mudge' Zatko, a famous hacker who was the head of security at Twitter until he got fired last year, comes ahead of Musk and Twitter's trial next month over whether they should go ahead with the $44 billion buyout deal.