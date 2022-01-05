Sensex Reclaims 60K, Nifty Crosses 17,900 as Banking Stocks Surge
While Sensex had opened at 59,921 points, it has now crossed 60,000 points
The 30-scrip Sensitive Index (Sensex) rose to 60,096.91 points around noon on Wednesday, 5 January. It had opened at 59,921.98 points.
Sensex and broader 50-scrip Nifty at the National Stock Exchange (NSE) had declined marginally in early trade on Wednesday as a third COVID-19 wave looms large in India.
At 9:30 am on Wednesday, Sensex traded at 59,818 points, down 0.1 percent from its previous close of 59,855 points.
On Sensex, Bajaj Finserv was the top gainer on Wednesday morning, up 4.84 percent. It was followed by Bajaj Finance, Kotak Mahindra Bank, Axis Bank, Asian Paints, and ICICI Bank, reported The Financial Express.
Meanwhile, Nifty, which had opened at 17,820.10 points on Wednesday, has risen to 17,912.70 around noon.
On Nifty, Bajaj Finserv, Bajaj Finance, JSW Steel, Kotak Bank, Axis Bank topped the charts.
On the other hand, Tech Mahindra, Infosys, Wipro, HCL, and TCS were the top losers on this index.
