COVID-19: India Reports 58,097 Fresh Cases, Omicron Tally Rises to 2,135

As COVID-19 cases in India continue to show an upward trend, India reported 58,097 fresh coronavirus cases on Wednesday, 5 January, significantly higher than the 37,379 cases on Tuesday.

The country also reported 534 deaths in the last 24 hours. On Tuesday, 124 deaths had been reported.

A total of 2,135 cases of the Omicron variant of the coronavirus have been detected across 24 states and Union territories in India so far.