As Global Markets Bounce Back, Sensex Nears 58k, Nifty Up by Over 200 Points

NTPC, Mahindra & Mahindra, Wipro, Tata Steel, Sun Pharma, Tech Mahindra, IndusInd Bank, and Titan were the top gainers on Sensex, while Mahindra and Mahindra, ONGC, NTPC, Tata Consumer Products, and Tata Steel were the highest gainers on Nifty.

Meanwhile, HDFC and HDFC bank were among the top losers on both indices. Maruti Suzuki, Power Grid Corporation of India, and SBI were among the other stocks that plummeted.

This comes a day after Sensex fell by over 1300 points and was trading below 56,500 on Thursday, amid a global market crash.