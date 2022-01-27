Sensex Down by 1,300 Points, Nifty Below 17,000 Amid Global Market Crash
As global markets take a beating, Sensex fell by over 1300 points and was trading below 56,500 on Thursday, 27 January.
The 30-scrip sensitive index had opened at 57,158.63, and traded at 56,477.07 (2.39% dip) at noon on Thursday.
Similarly, Nifty, which had opened at 17,062.00, was trading at 16,936.95 points (down 2.28%) at noon.
Trading at 896 on NSE, Paytm's parent company One 97 Communications Ltd recorded a 2.06 percent decline at noon, while Wipro, trading at 540.45 INR, was down by 3.95 percent.
Zomato, standing at 90.45 on NSE, was down by 9.96 percent at noon.
The massive decline in Indian equities comes a day after the US Federal Reserve's Federal Open Market Committee (FOMC) said that it was ready to tighten monetary policy through a rate hike next month.
Among the stocks, Titan, HCL Technologies, Wipro, Tech Mahindra, and Hero Motocorp were the top five losers in the morning session.
Cipla, Axis Bank, ONGC, and Bharti Airtel, on the contrary, were some of the top gainers.
