SBI is Offering Car, Gold Loans at Lower Interest Rates: Check Details
Here are the details about SBI Car, Gold Loan special offers.
India's largest public sector bank, State Bank of India (SBI), has announced multiple offers for its retails customers. These offers have been announced in view of the upcoming festive season.
The bank is offering 100 percent processing fee waiver for car loans. Customers can avail this offer across all channels and can get the facility of up to 90 percent on-road financing for their car loans, said a release by the bank, as reported by news agency PTI.
Customers applying through SBI digital banking app can further avail a special interest concession of 25 basis points (bps). Therefore, they can get car loans at an interest rate starting at 7.5 percent per annum, the bank added.
SBI customers can also avail gold loan from across all channels of the bank at 7.5 percent per annum. Moreover, the bank will waive off the processing fee for customers applying through YONO app.
"We believe that these offerings will help customers to save more on their loans and at the same time add value to their festive celebrations," CS Setty, Managing Director (retail and digital banking), SBI.
Earlier this month, SBI also announced that it will it will waive off processing fee on home loans till 31 August 2021, as a part of its 'Monsoon Dhamaka' offer.
(With inputs from PTI)
(At The Quint, we are answerable only to our audience. Play an active role in shaping our journalism by becoming a member. Because the truth is worth it.)
Subscribe To Our Daily Newsletter And Get News Delivered Straight To Your Inbox.