SBI ‘WeCare’ Fixed-Deposit Scheme for Senior Citizens Extended till 30 September

The State Bank of India (SBI) has extended has extended the deadline of its 'WeCare' fixed deposit scheme for senior citizens till 30 September 2021. Earlier, the last date to apply for the scheme was 30 June 2021.

The 'WeCare' scheme was launched by SBI on 12 May 2020. The purpose of the scheme was to protect income of the senior citizens by providing them higher interest rates on their fixed deposits. Since the launch, deadline for the same has been extended multiple times.