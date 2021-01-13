Byju’s to Buy Blackstone-Backed Aakash Group For $1 Bn: Report

India’s biggest online-education app, called Byju’s, signed a deal to acquire brick and mortar test prep leader Aakash Educational Services Ltd for 1 billion dollars, according to a person with knowledge of the talks, Bloomberg Quint reported.

Byju’s, headquartered out of Bengaluru, is valued at 12 billion dollars and has been on a fundraising spree. During the COVID-19 pandemic, with learning moving to homes, the demand for its sessions online have been increasing.