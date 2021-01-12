No Communication Regarding PUBG Mobile Relaunch, RTI Query Reveals
There has been no formal communication between the government and PUBG Corporation/KRAFTON.
After the Ministry of Electronics and Information Technology (MEITY) blocked access to PUBG Nordic Map: Livik and PUBG lite for allegedly stealing and transmitting users’ data in an unauthorised manner to servers which are located outside India, ‘PUBG lovers’ of the country have been waiting for the game to be reinstated.
The gaming giant had then released a press release stating that it hopes to work and comply with the Indian government and find a solution.” We hope to work hand-in-hand with the Indian government to find a solution that will allow gamers to once again drop into the battlegrounds while being fully compliant with Indian laws and regulations,” read a statement released by PUBG Mobile.
Since then, there has been no clarity as to when will PUBG be relaunched in India. Now, an RTI filed by GemWire answers numerous questions regarding the blockage of the game within the country.
The response from MEITY revealed that it has only blocked access to the game under the provisions of Section 69A, and never banned PUBG mobile company. This means that other games under PUBG banner can be played by gamers. This includes Korean PUBG as well.
However, there has been no formal communication between MEITY and PUBG Corporation/KRAFTON which means gamers will have to keep waiting for their favourite game to be available again.
The RTI response is a big relief for gamers as the ban is only imposed on PUBG Mobile Nordic app and PUBG Lite. So, PUBG alternatives such as the Korean version of the game can be played without any fear of legal implications.
Below Are the Questions and Responses Filed in the RTI
Will a new app (PUBG Mobile India) published by a different publisher, having no ties with China and abiding by the regulations of MEITY be subjected to the previous ban placed on the PUBG MOBILE Nordic Map: Livik app? Note: The ban as stated was for a specific application: PUBG MOBILE Nordic Map: Livik, not PUBG as a whole entity.
This Ministry has not ‘banned’ for public access the PUBG Mobile Nordic Map: Livik App under the provisions of Section 69A of the Information Technology Act, 2000.
Follow up to the first question, if the ban implies to the new application on what basis would that be?
Blocking applies to a specific app only.
Is there an open dialogue taking place between MEITY and PUBG Corporation/Krafton INC.
No formal dialogue with PUBG/Krafton is held by this Ministry
