Oil Prices Dive to 34-Year Lows at $10 As World Awash With Crude

The US benchmark West Texas Intermediate (WTI) crude for May delivery sank to $10.01 per barrel, its lowest level since 1986.

The steep decline was driven by investors closing out their positions ahead of the May contract expiry on Tuesday. Investors left holding the contracts will have to take physical delivery of the contracts as storage is quickly becoming an issue.

The drop on the WTI June contract was less severe – 8.8 percent to $22.82.