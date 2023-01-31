ADVERTISEMENT

Economic Survey Predicts GDP Growth Between 6-6.8% in Financial Year 2023-24

The economy is expected to grow at 7% (in real terms) for the year ending March 2023.

The Quint
Published
Business
1 min read
Economic Survey Predicts GDP Growth Between 6-6.8% in Financial Year 2023-24
i

The Quint DAILY

For impactful stories you just can’t miss

By subscribing you agree to our Privacy Policy

The Economic Survey presented by Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman on Tuesday, 31 January, projected a growth of 6.5 percent for the Indian economy in the financial year 2023-23, starting April 2023.

The economy was expected to grow at a rate of 7 percent (in real terms) for the year ending in March 2023. This comes after an 8.7 percent growth was recorded in the previous financial year, the central government indicated.

However, the Indian economy will remain the fastest growing major economy in the world as it fared better in dealing with the extraordinary set of global challenges, the survey indicated.

ADVERTISEMENT

India 3rd Largest in PPP

The survey stated that India is the world's third largest economy in PPP (purchasing power parity) terms and fifth largest in terms of exchange rate.

"Economy has nearly recouped what was lost, renewed what had paused, and re-energised what had slowed during the pandemic and since the conflict in Europe," it added.

ADVERTISEMENT

Inflation at 6.8%

RBI's projection of retail inflation at 6.8 percent in the current fiscal year is neither too high to deter private consumption nor so low as to weaken inducement to invest, the survey stated.

However, the borrowing costs are likely to remain 'higher for longer' as an entrenched inflation may prolong the tightening cycle.

(At The Quint, we are answerable only to our audience. Play an active role in shaping our journalism by becoming a member. Because the truth is worth it.)

Read and Breaking News at the Quint, browse for more from news and business

Topics:  Economic Survey   GDP 

ADVERTISEMENT
Speaking truth to power requires allies like you.
Become a Member
22

25 10% off

90

100 10% off

180

200 10% off

or more

PREMIUM

3 months
12 months
12 months

Republic Day Special Discount. 10% Off Across All Membership Plans.

Check Member Benefits
Read More
ADVERTISEMENT
Stay Updated

Subscribe To Our Daily Newsletter And Get News Delivered Straight To Your Inbox.

Join over 120,000 subscribers!
ADVERTISEMENT
More News
×
×