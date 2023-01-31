Economic Survey Predicts GDP Growth Between 6-6.8% in Financial Year 2023-24

The Economic Survey presented by Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman on Tuesday, 31 January, projected a growth of 6.5 percent for the Indian economy in the financial year 2023-23, starting April 2023.

The economy was expected to grow at a rate of 7 percent (in real terms) for the year ending in March 2023. This comes after an 8.7 percent growth was recorded in the previous financial year, the central government indicated.

However, the Indian economy will remain the fastest growing major economy in the world as it fared better in dealing with the extraordinary set of global challenges, the survey indicated.