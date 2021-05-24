Income Tax Department to Launch New E-Filing Portal on 7 June
ITR: Existing IT e-filing portal would not be available to for a brief period of six days from 1 to 6 June 2021.
Income Tax Department is all set to launch its new e-filing portal incometax.gov.in, on 7 June 2021. The department claims that the new portal will be more 'taxpayer friendly'.
"Income Tax Department to launch its new e-filing portal http://incometax.gov.in on 7th June, 2021," reads the official notification released by Central Board of Direct Taxes (CBDT).
"The new e-filing portal (http://incometax.gov.in) is aimed at providing taxpayer convenience and a modern, seamless experience to taxpayers," it added.
It also mentioned that in preparation of this launch and for migration activities, the existing portal: incometaxindiaefiling.gov.in, would not be available to taxpayers as well as external stakeholders for a brief period of six days, from 1 to 6 June 2021.
The statement further confirmed that the department will not fix any compliance dates during 1-6 June to avoid any inconvenience to taxpayers. In order to give time to taxpayers to respond on the new system, board will fix hearing of cases or compliances only from 10 June 2021.
"If, any hearing or compliance which requires submissions online has been scheduled during this period, the same will be preponed or adjourned and the work items would be rescheduled after this period," the board said.
Moreover, it also requested the taxpayers to complete all their urgent tasks involving any submission, upload or downloads before 1 June 2021, to avoid any difficulty during the blackout period.
