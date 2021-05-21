Income Tax Return Deadline for FY21 Extended to 30 September

In view of the hardship being faced by taxpayers on account of the severe COVID-19 pandemic and on consideration of representations received from various stakeholders, the government has decided to provide further relief to taxpayers by extending various time limits of compliances.

Accordingly, the Central Board of Direct Taxes (CBDT) has now extended the due date for furnishing of return of income for the assessment year 2021-22, which is 31 July 2021 by couple of months to 30 September 2021.