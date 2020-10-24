Fin Min Extends Deadline for Filing IT Returns Till 31 December

The press release said that the deadlines were extended owing to the COVID-19 pandemic-related lockdown and restrictions in the country and constraints being faced by the taxpayers.

Further, the ministry on Saturday also extended the due date for furnishing of Income Tax Returns for the taxpayers (including their partners) who are required to get their accounts audited to 31 January 2021. This is in regard to those for whom the due date as per the IT Act was 31 October 2020.