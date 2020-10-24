Fin Min Extends Deadline for Filing IT Returns Till 31 December
The Ministry of Finance said it has extended the due date for filing of income tax returns for FY 2019-2020.
The deadline for filing returns by individual taxpayers for the Financial Year 2019-20 has been extended till 31 December, the Finance Ministry said on Saturday, 24 October. This applies to those for whom earlier the due date as per the Act, before the previous extension in June, was 31 July.
The press release said that the deadlines were extended owing to the COVID-19 pandemic-related lockdown and restrictions in the country and constraints being faced by the taxpayers.
Further, the ministry on Saturday also extended the due date for furnishing of Income Tax Returns for the taxpayers (including their partners) who are required to get their accounts audited to 31 January 2021. This is in regard to those for whom the due date as per the IT Act was 31 October 2020.
The ministry also extended the due date for furnishing IT returns for the taxpayers who are required to furnish report in respect of international/specified domestic transactions to 31 January 2021. The earlier date in this regard was 30 November 2020.
Liked this story? We'll send you more. Subscribe to The Quint's newsletter and get selected stories delivered to your inbox every day. Click to get started.
The Quint is available on Telegram & WhatsApp too, click to join.
Subscribe To Our Daily Newsletter And Get News Delivered Straight To Your Inbox.