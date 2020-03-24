COVID-19: FM’s Address at 2 PM, Says Economic Package Underway
Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman on Tuesday, 24 March, said that she would be briefing the media at 2 pm, “specifically on statutory and regulatory compliance matters” amid the COVID-19 outbreak.
The government is readying an economic package to help the country through the lockdown over coronavirus, she said.
Later on Tuesday, at 8 pm, PM Modi is scheduled to address the nation once more, on the coronavirus crisis.
Earlier in his address on the virus outbreak on 19 March, PM Narendra Modi had called for "resolve and restraint" to fight the disease.
He had also announced setting up of a task force, to be headed by Sitharaman, to look at measures to limit economic hardship caused by the COVID-19 pandemic.
