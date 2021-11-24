Need to Exercise Caution & Wait for Details: Crypto CEOs as Bill to be Tabled

The bill seeks to make “a facilitative framework for creation of official digital currency to be issued by RBI”. The bill will prohibit all private cryptocurrencies in the country but will allow for certain exceptions to promote the underlying technology of cryptocurrency and its usage, reported IANS.

Soon after the expected tabling of the bill was reported, cryptocurrency prices crashed, with Bitcoin falling over 17 percent, Ethereum falling by nearly 15 percent, while Tether went down by almost 18 percent.

Earlier, RBI Governor Shaktikanta Das had sounded an alarm on cryptocurrencies, cautioning investors on the potential pitfalls of the digital currency.