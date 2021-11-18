Explained: What is the 'Bitcoin Scam' That Has Rocked Karnataka's BJP Govt?

In Karnataka, Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai's government is in doldrums over an alleged multi-crore bitcoin scam that has hacker, Srikrishna Ramesh alias Sriki, at the centre of it.

While the Congress has accused the Bommai government of covering up the scam – which according to the Opposition could implicate BJP politicians and high-ranking police officials – the BJP government in Karnataka has brushed off the matter as a "non-issue".

The scam, however, was brought up during a meeting that Bommai had with Prime Minister Narendra Modi in the second week of November.

So, what is the scam? And how has it impacted the state government? Read on.