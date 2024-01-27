Budget 2024: Interim Budget 2024-25 Date, Time, Everything You Should Know Here

Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman is gearing up to present the Interim Budget 2024-2025 soon. According to the latest official details, the Interim Budget 2024 is set to take place on 1 February, in the Parliament. This temporary financial statement is framed to tide the government over until a new administration comes to power. One should note that the general elections will take place later in the year. People interested in watching the Budget 2024 are requested to stay alert.

