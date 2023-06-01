ADVERTISEMENT

Bank Holidays in June 2023: Banks Will Be Shut for 12 Days in June, Check Dates

Bank Holidays in June 2023: Check out the full list below.

Saima Andrabi
Updated
Business
1 min read
Bank Holidays in June 2023: Banks Will Be Shut for 12 Days in June, Check Dates
i

The Quint DAILY

For impactful stories you just can’t miss

By subscribing you agree to our Privacy Policy

Bank Holidays in June 2023: According to the Holiday Calendar of Reserve Bank of India (RBI), banks will be shut for 12 days due to different holidays including the second and fourth Saturday.

Among the 12 bank holidays in June, six of them fall under the Negotiable Instruments Act while the remaining six include weekend holidays including Saturdays and Sundays.

All the bank holidays have been categorised by the RBI into four distinct categories under the Negotiable Instruments Act of 1881 – Holidays Under Negotiable Instruments Act, Banks' Closing of Accounts, and Real-Time Gross Settlement Holiday.

Let us check out the full list of June bank holidays 2023 below.

Also Read

Bank Holidays in April 2023: Banks to Remain Shut For 15 days; Check Full List

Bank Holidays in April 2023: Banks to Remain Shut For 15 days; Check Full List
ADVERTISEMENT

A Complete List of Bank Holidays in June 2023

4 June 2023: Sunday

10 June 2023: Second Saturday

11 June 2023: Sunday

15 June 2023: Raja Sankranti; Banks will be closed in Odisha and Mizoram.

18  June 2023: Sunday

20 June 2023: Rath Yatra; Banks will be shut in Odisha.

24 June 2023: Fourth Saturday

25 June 2023: Sunday

26 June 2023: Kharchi Puja; Banks will be closed in Tripura.

28 June 2023: Eid-ul-Azha; Banks will be shut in Jammu & Kashmir, Maharashtra, and Kerala

29 June 2023: Eid-ul-Azh or Bakra Eid

30 June 2023: Reema Eid-ul-Azh; Banks will be shut in Mizoram and Odisha.

Also Read

Bank Holidays in March 2023: Check the Full List of Bank Holidays in India

Bank Holidays in March 2023: Check the Full List of Bank Holidays in India
ADVERTISEMENT

Note: People must take note that although there are 12 bank holidays in June, internet banking facility will be available as usual. Also, customers must avoid visiting the bank branches on above mentioned dates for exchanging the 2000 rupees notes which, as per RBI guidelines, should be done latest by 30 September 2023.

(At The Quint, we are answerable only to our audience. Play an active role in shaping our journalism by becoming a member. Because the truth is worth it.)

Read Latest News and Breaking News at The Quint, browse for more from news and business

Published: 
Speaking truth to power requires allies like you.
Become a Member
3 months
12 months
12 months
Check Member Benefits
Read More
ADVERTISEMENT
Stay Updated

Subscribe To Our Daily Newsletter And Get News Delivered Straight To Your Inbox.

Join over 120,000 subscribers!
ADVERTISEMENT
More News
×
×