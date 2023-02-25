Bank Holidays in March 2023: Check the Full List of 12 Holidays; Details Here

The Reserve Bank of India (RBI) has officially released the list of bank holidays for March 2023. People should take note of the dates and days so that they can plan their bank visits accordingly. The list of holidays for every month is announced way in advance so that people can make decisions based on their off days. They should plan their bank visits and work according to the list of holidays to avoid extra harassment later on.

As per the latest official details available as of now, there will be a total of 12 holidays in March 2023, which includes different festivals, second and fourth Saturdays, and four Sundays. We have all the latest details about the bank holidays in March 2023 for you. Individuals must review the holiday calendar and then plan their bank work.