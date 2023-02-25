Bank Holidays in March 2023: Check the Full List of 12 Holidays; Details Here
Bank Holidays in March 2023: In India, there will be 12 bank holidays in March. Know the complete list here.
The Quint DAILY
For impactful stories you just can’t miss
By subscribing you agree to our Privacy Policy
The Reserve Bank of India (RBI) has officially released the list of bank holidays for March 2023. People should take note of the dates and days so that they can plan their bank visits accordingly. The list of holidays for every month is announced way in advance so that people can make decisions based on their off days. They should plan their bank visits and work according to the list of holidays to avoid extra harassment later on.
As per the latest official details available as of now, there will be a total of 12 holidays in March 2023, which includes different festivals, second and fourth Saturdays, and four Sundays. We have all the latest details about the bank holidays in March 2023 for you. Individuals must review the holiday calendar and then plan their bank work.
Take a look at the complete list of bank holidays in March and stay updated. You can also visit the official website of the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) to know the latest details about the holidays.
Even if the banks are closed on certain dates across the country, you can do online banking without facing any problems.
Bank Holidays in March 2023: Know Complete List Here
3 March, Friday: Banks in Manipur will be closed due to Chapchar Kut.
5 March, Sunday: All banks in India will stay closed for the weekend.
7 March, Tuesday: Banks will stay closed in several parts across India due to Holi/Holi (Second Day)/Holika Dahan/Dhulandi/Dol Jatra.
8 March, Wednesday: Banks will remain closed in various states across the country due to Dhuleti/Dolyatra/Holi/Yaosang 2nd Day.
9 March, Thursday: Banks in Bihar will be closed for the Holi festival.
11 March, Saturday: All banks in India will be closed on the second Saturday of March.
12 March, Sunday: All banks in India will stay closed due to the weekend.
19 March, Sunday: All banks in the country will be closed for the weekend.
22 March, Wednesday: Banks will be closed in various states due to Gudi Padwa/Ugadi Festival/Bihar Diwas/Sajibu Nongmapanba (Cheiraoba)/Telugu New Year's Day/1st Navratra.
25 March, Saturday: All banks in the country will remain shut on the fourth Saturday of the month.
26 March, Sunday: All banks will be closed due to the weekend.
30 March, Thursday: Banks will stay shut in different parts of the country due to the occasion of Shree Ram Navami.
It is important to note that some of these holidays are regional so you should check your region and then plan a bank visit.
(At The Quint, we are answerable only to our audience. Play an active role in shaping our journalism by becoming a member. Because the truth is worth it.)
Read and Breaking News at the Quint, browse for more from news and business
or more
PREMIUM
Subscribe To Our Daily Newsletter And Get News Delivered Straight To Your Inbox.