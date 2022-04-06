Forbes Billionaires 2022: Ambani 10th Richest, Adani 11th; Musk Tops List

With a net worth of $90.7 billion, Mukesh Ambani, the chairperson and managing director of Reliance Industries, is the richest person in India and the 10th richest person in the world, as per the Forbes' 36th annual ranking of the world's richest people.

Infrastructure tycoon Gautam Adani is the second-richest person in India and 11th overall. The American business magazine estimated his net worth to be $90 billion.

SpaceX and Tesla CEO Elon Musk has come first, toppling Amazon founder Jeff Bezos from the top position this year. Bezos stands in second place with a net worth of $171 billion. Musk, with a net worth of $219 billion, has topped the billionaires' list for the first time, according to the magazine.