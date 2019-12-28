Family Set to Live in Burari House in Which 11 People Died in 2018
Pathologist Mohit Kashyap and his family are set to become the tenants of north Delhi’s Burari house, where as many as 11 people were found dead on 1 July 2018.
According to The Indian Express, 45-year-old Kashyap said, “I don’t believe in superstitions and ghosts. All I know is I am getting a house that fits my budget.”
Mohan, along with his wife and two children, who currently live in Bhajanpura, will move into their new house in Burari on Monday, 30 December.
Her daughter Pratibha (57) and her two sons – Bhavnesh (50) and Lalit (45) – were among the deceased. Bhavnesh's wife Savita (48) and their three children, Maneka (23), Neetu (25) and Dhirendra (15), were also found dead. Others who were found hanging were Lalit's wife Tina (42), their 15-year-old son Dushyant and Pratibha's daughter Priyanka, who was engaged just the month before and was to marry by the end of that year.
Lalit’s brother, Dinesh Singh Chundawat, is now the owner of the house.
He said that he had found tenants earlier too but they vacated the house in just a week.
Virender Tyagi, who lives in the same area, said, “Dinesh and I tried to persuade people to look at the house. Later, Dr Mohan, whose lab is in our lane, approached us.”
“Mohan’s family visited the house in November. I thought we’d have to tell them there are no ghosts in the house, but they were only concerned about its cleanliness,” The Indian Express quoted Dinesh as saying.
(With inputs from The Indian Express)
