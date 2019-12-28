Family Set to Live in Burari House in Which 11 People Died in 2018

Pathologist Mohit Kashyap and his family are set to become the tenants of north Delhi’s Burari house, where as many as 11 people were found dead on 1 July 2018.

According to The Indian Express, 45-year-old Kashyap said, “I don’t believe in superstitions and ghosts. All I know is I am getting a house that fits my budget.”

Mohan, along with his wife and two children, who currently live in Bhajanpura, will move into their new house in Burari on Monday, 30 December.