BSF Detects Tunnel, Sandbags With ‘Pak Markings’ Near Jammu Border

The Border Security Force (BSF) has detected a tunnel just below the India-Pakistan border fence in Jammu, officials said.

The tunnel, which is around 170 meters from the border towards the Indian side, was found in the Samba area of Jammu and Kashmir. Sandbags with 'Pakistani markings' were used to reinforce the mouth of the tunnel.

"The sandbags have proper markings of Pakistan, which clearly shows that it was dug with proper planning & engineering efforts. Without the concurrence and approval of Pakistani Rangers and other agencies, such a big tunnel cannot be built," Jammu BSF Inspector General, NS Jamwal, told ANI.

BSF also tweeted images of the tunnel opening and the sandbags.