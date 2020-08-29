BSF Detects Tunnel, Sandbags With ‘Pak Markings’ Near Jammu Border
A major search operation has been launched by the BSF, along the border to look for other such hidden structures.
The Border Security Force (BSF) has detected a tunnel just below the India-Pakistan border fence in Jammu, officials said.
The tunnel, which is around 170 meters from the border towards the Indian side, was found in the Samba area of Jammu and Kashmir. Sandbags with 'Pakistani markings' were used to reinforce the mouth of the tunnel.
"The sandbags have proper markings of Pakistan, which clearly shows that it was dug with proper planning & engineering efforts. Without the concurrence and approval of Pakistani Rangers and other agencies, such a big tunnel cannot be built," Jammu BSF Inspector General, NS Jamwal, told ANI.
BSF also tweeted images of the tunnel opening and the sandbags.
In a statement the BSF clarified that the tunnel is approximately 20 feet long and three to four feet in diameter. “Pakistan made sandbags with Shakargarh and Karachi written were found at the tunnel’s mouth to hide it.”
Officials further told PTI that a major search operation has been launched by the BSF Director General, Rakesh Asthana, in the area to look for other such hidden structures and ensure that the 'anti-infiltration grid is intact.'
The entire BSF formation across the 3,300km of the International Border has been put on alert as intelligence inputs of terrorist breaches to the border have come in, reported PTI.
To detect infiltration through tunnels, the BSF is also planning to deploy ground-penetrating radars along this 'sensitive front.
(With inputs from ANI, PTI)
