'Elections Will Continue, Budget Session Very Important': Prime Minister Modi

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday, 31 January, appealed to all political parties to extend their full cooperation in the smooth functioning of this Budget Session, and said that this session should not be hampered by the impending Assembly elections.

Addressing the media at the Parliament before the start of the Budget Session, the Prime Minister said that the budget session is important for the nation as after two years of the pandemic, all will have to work together to make the life of common person easier.