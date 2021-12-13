Sanjay Raut Booked for Alleged Derogatory Remarks Against BJP Members

Delhi Police have registered an FIR against Shiv Sena's Rajya Sabha MP Sanjay Raut for his alleged abusive remarks against BJP members.

The FIR was registered at the Mandawali police station in the national capital on the complaint of BJP Mahila Morcha national general secretary, Deepti Rawat Bhardwaj, on Sunday.

Bhardwaj, in her complaint, alleged that Raut, during an interview to a Marathi news channel, made shocking comments about the members of BJP.

Further accusing Raut of using 'abusive words' against the BJP workers, Bhardwaj alleged that the Shiv Sena MP also threatened the workers with their life.