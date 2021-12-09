Sanjay Raut Meets Priyanka Gandhi Amid Talks of Alliance for Upcoming Polls

Ahead of the upcoming Assembly elections in Uttar Pradesh and Goa, Shiv Sena leader Sanjay Raut on Wednesday, 8 December, had an hour-long meeting with Congress General Secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra, exploring the possibility of an electoral alliance.

While Congress and the Shiv Sena are part of the Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA) government in Maharashtra, there have been assertions by the Congress of contesting the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) polls alone next year.