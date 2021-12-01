Parliamentary Standing Committee Recommends Reconstitution of Press Council

The Parliamentary Standing Committee on Communications and Information Technology has suggested reconstitution of the Press Council of India into a comprehensive media council for the print, electronic and digital media to perform various roles, including ensuring ethical standards in news coverage.

The Committee, while recommending to the government to explore the possibility of setting up a reworked council, underlined that the council should also have the legal authority to enforce its orders so that it maintains the highest ethical standards and credibility of the media while also ensuring its freedom.