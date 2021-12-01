Opposition Stages Protests Outside Parliament Over Suspension of MPs

Opposition MPs on Wednesday, 1 December, staged protests outside the Parliament over suspension of 12 members of the Rajya sabha for the remainder of the Winter session over alleged 'indiscipline.'

Congress MPs Rahul Gandhi, Shashi Tharoor, and NCP leader Supriya Sule also joined the protests.

The demonstrations at the Gandhi statue came amid several MPs in both houses raising slogans over the suspension, leading to the Houses being adjourned several times.

Congress and DMK MPs also staged walkout from the Lok Sabha amid Question Hour earlier.