Opposition Stages Protests Outside Parliament Over Suspension of MPs
Opposition MPs on Wednesday, 1 December, staged protests outside the Parliament over suspension of 12 members of the Rajya sabha for the remainder of the Winter session over alleged 'indiscipline.'
Congress MPs Rahul Gandhi, Shashi Tharoor, and NCP leader Supriya Sule also joined the protests.
The demonstrations at the Gandhi statue came amid several MPs in both houses raising slogans over the suspension, leading to the Houses being adjourned several times.
Congress and DMK MPs also staged walkout from the Lok Sabha amid Question Hour earlier.
"We are demanding the revocation of suspension of 12 Opposition members of the Rajya Sabha. We will hold a meeting and decide the future course of action," Leader of Opposition in the Rajya sabha, Mallikarjun Kharge told ANI.
"The Centre has to realise that in this country, other voices deserve to be heard. The Parliament is for debate and discussion, you have to allow people to express their views, only then can you truly run a democratic Parliament," Congress MP Shashi Tharoor told ANI earlier.
TMC MP Dola Sen, one of the 12 suspended MPs, said that the BJP did the same when they were in the Opposition.
"The suspension of MPs shows the arrogance of those in the majority," she said, adding that the MPs will "continue the dharna till the time we don't get justice."
The 12 MPs include Elamaram Kareem (CPM), Congress MPs Phulo Devi Netam, Chhaya Verma, R Bora, Rajamani Patel, Syed Nasir Hussain, Akhilesh Prasad Singh, Binoy Viswam (CPI), Trinamool Congress (TMC) MPs Dola Sen and Shanta Chhetri, and Shiv Sena MPs Priyanka Chaturvedi and Anil Desai.
