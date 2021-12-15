NASA’s Solar Probe Creates History, Touches Sun’s Upper Atmosphere

"Not only does this milestone provide us with deeper insights into our Sun's evolution and it's impacts on our solar system, but everything we learn about our own star also teaches us more about stars in the rest of the universe," he added.



As it circles closer to the solar surface, Parker is making new discoveries that other spacecraft were too far away to see, including from within the solar wind -- the flow of particles from the Sun that can influence us at Earth. The findings have been published in the journal Physical Review Letters and will also appear in the Astrophysical Journal.