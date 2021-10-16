NASA to Launch Spacecraft on 12-Year Mission to Probe Jupiter Asteroids

Lucy will explore the Trojan asteroids with a suite of remote sensing instruments. Additionally, the navigation cameras will be used to determine the shapes of the Trojan asteroids.



Lucy will be the first spacecraft to study Jupiter's Trojan Asteroids. These small bodies are remnants of our early solar system, now trapped in stable orbits associated with – but not close to – the giant planet Jupiter.



The Trojan asteroids are in two "swarms" that lead and follow Jupiter in its orbit around the Sun and are almost as numerous as the objects in the Main Asteroid Belt. These primitive bodies hold vital clues to deciphering the history of the solar system.



All of the Trojans are thought to be abundant in dark carbon compounds. Below an insulating blanket of dust, they are probably rich in water and other volatile substances.