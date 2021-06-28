Narada Bribery Case: Mamata, Ghatak File Fresh Plea in Calcutta HC

Banerjee and Ghatak moved the Supreme Court against the verdict and the vacation Bench of Justices Vineet Saran and Dinesh Maheshwari, while setting aside the Calcutta High Court order refusing to accept the affidavits. The Bench asked the duo to file a fresh application in the High Court stating the reason for not filing it earlier, even as hearing in the Narada case had started on 27 May itself.

The Supreme Court also asked the high court to decide on affidavits filed by the ministers first before deciding on the CBI plea seeking transfer of the case.

The CBI has made a plea to transfer the case to any other state, anticipating that in Bengal the high-profile leaders involved in the Narada sting tape case might influence the case. The five-member Bench will hear the case on Tuesday.