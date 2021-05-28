We’ve Been Reduced to a Mockery: Calcutta HC Judge on Narada Case

"The mob factor may be a ground on merits for adjudication of the motion but could the first division bench have taken it up and continued to hear it as a writ petition is the first question," he wrote.

Sinha also objected to the earlier division bench passing the case to a larger bench, when judges had disagreed on the question to grant bail to the TMC leaders, adding that the opinion of a third judge should have been taken.

"I am requesting all of us to salvage the situation by taking such steps, including convening a full court, if necessary, for the purpose of reaffirming the sanctity of our rules and our unwritten code of conduct [sic.]," Justice Sinha wrote.