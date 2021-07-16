Heavy Rain Leaves Mumbai Waterlogged, Hits Road & Railway Traffic
Water-logging was reported from Dadar, Parel, Wadala, Sion, besides low-lying areas in Malad, Santacruz, Dahisar.
Heavy overnight rains lashed Mumbai and the Mumbai Metropolitan Region (MMR), hitting road and railway traffic. Flight operations at the Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj International Airport, however, was normal.
Waterlogging was reported from chronic spots of Dadar, Parel, Wadala, Sion, besides low-lying areas in Malad, Santacruz, Dahisar.
While the suburban services of the Central Railway were badly hit, with delays of over 30 minutes due to speed restrictions, Western Railway traffic has not been affected.
KS Hosalikar, Head of Climate Research and Services, Pune, shared the latest satellite images at 8.30 am, indicating intense clouds over Mumbai suburbs and Thane, leading to some very intense spells in the last 3-4 hours.
He said the entire coastal Konkan is covered with clouds and North Konkan-Mumbai needs to watch out.
The BrihanMumbai Municipal Corporation is on alert and the water levels of Mithi River are being monitored.
The entire North Konkan area, comprising the twin districts of Mumbai City and Mumbai Suburban, neighbouring districts of Palghar, Thane and Raigad, is getting heavy rainfall.
The BMC said that in the past 24 hours till 8 am on Friday, the city had received 64.45 mm, 127.16 mm in Western Suburbs and 120.67 mm in Eastern Suburbs. It continued to pour since daybreak on Friday.
The BMC has forecast more rain for the day, including isolated spells of heavy showers.
