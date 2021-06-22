Mumbai Rains Weather Forecast: Light Showers Expected till 25 June
Mumbai, and Thane have been marked 'green' for 22, 23, 24, and 24 June, in District Forecast and Warnings by IMD.
Financial capital Mumbai and its suburbs are expected to expected to witness light rainfall on Tuesday, 22 June. As per an update (2 AM, 22 June) by Regional Meteorological Centre, IMD, light to moderate showers are expected in city and suburbs for next 24 hours.
The southwest monsoon hit the financial capital Mumbai on 9 June. The city witnessed some really intense spell of rainfall during this time. However, according to the forecast by India Meteorological Department (IMD), Mumbai is expected to receive only light to moderate showers till 25 June.
Mumbai, Thane, and Palghar have been marked 'green' for 22, 23, 24, and 25 June, in District Forecast and Warnings update by IMD.
IMD's Colaba observatory recorded 13.8 mm of rainfall, while Santacruz recorded 22.9 mm of rain in last 24 hours, which ended at 8:30 AM on Monday.
Mumbai's civic body BMC further specified that the city, its eastern suburbs, and western suburbs received 10.63 mm, 25.38 mm and 15.88 mm of rainfall, respectively.
Since 1 June 2021, Mumbai's Santacruz observatory has recoded a total of 895.2 mm of rain, while Colaba observatory has recorded 615.8 mm of rainfall.
