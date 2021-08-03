Maharashtra Eases COVID Curbs in Some Districts, Permits Gyms, Spas to Open

Partially easing the lockdown restrictions, the Maharashtra government has permitted a few additional activities in 22 districts, but the remaining 14 continue under Level-3 curbs as before, including the Mumbai suburban trains which remain out of bounds for common commuters for the 17th consecutive month, an official announcement said on Monday, 2 August.

The 14 districts are: Kolhapur, Sangli, Satara, Ahmednagar, Pune, Solapur, Beed, Raigad, Ratnagiri, Sindhudurg, Palghar, Thane, Mumbai and Mumbai Suburban district.