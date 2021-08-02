Centre Rushes Team to Maharashtra After State Reports First Case of Zika

It will also recommend necessary public health interventions for the management of the zika virus situation.



Several cases of fever were reported from Belsar village in Purandar tehsil in the beginning of July. Out of five samples sent to the National Institute of Virology (NIV), Pune, for testing, three tested positive for chikungunya.



Only Kerala had reported cases of zika virus infection this year till the Pune case came to the fore. Kerala currently has 63 cases of zika virus illness.

Aedes mosquitoes spread the zika virus. They are also carriers of dengue and chikungunya.