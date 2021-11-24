Kolkata Police Book OSD to Tripura CM Biplab Deb

The Kolkata Police has served a notice to Sanjay Mishra, Officer on Special Duty (OSD) to Tripura Chief Minister Biplab Kumar Deb and asked him to report to the investigating officer on Thursday, officials said on Wednesday, 24 November.



The notice said that a case has been registered in the Narkeldanga police station (under Kolkata district) against Mishra under various sections of the IPC and the Disaster Management Act 2005.