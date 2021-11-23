What Steps Are You Taking To Ensure Free & Fair Elections: SC Asks Tripura Govt

The case was being heard by a bench headed by Justice DY Chandrachud.

"Take these detailed instructions and come back at 12:45 pm. We want you to make a statement on what steps you are taking for today, the pre-poll process, the polling process up to the declaration of results," the bench added.

At the beginning of the hearing, the TMC counsel mentioned several incidents of violence that had taken place in the state. Presenting screenshots of the same, he said the police only stood at the spot and did nothing while the violence was taking place.

The bench then asked the Tripura government's counsel advocate Mahesh Jethmalani what measures were being taken to ensure free and fair elections in the state.

"When is the counting, and what steps are you taking to ensure that nothing happens between today and the counting day?" the SC Bench questioned.

