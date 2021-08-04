Kerala Lockdown Norms Eased Even as New COVID Cases Increase by 50%
Of 4,10,353 active cases in India, Kerala had 1,73,221 active cases.
Even as almost 50 percent of the country's total daily new COVID cases is registered in Kerala, the Pinarayi Vijayan government on Wednesday, 4 August, decided to ease the COVID norms.
The easing of norms was on the cards as the traders' body was up in arms, and with the Onam season around the corner, it was the only way these traders could get the business started again.
Announcing the revised lockdown norms, journalist-turned-State Minister of Health Veena George said the method of locking down was based on the positivity rate, depending on the percentage of COVID patients per 100 people. This, however, will now be based on cases per 1,000 people.
"Henceforth all shops in areas, where triple lockdown norms are not in place, can open from 7 in the morning till 9 pm. From now on, only Sundays will be locked down, while Saturdays will function normally."Veena George , Health Minister, Kerala
For the past nearly three months, Kerala has been under lockdown based on the test positivity rate, and all local bodies with a TPR above 15 percent were closed.
Incidentally, these new guidelines have come at a time when on Tuesday, 3 August, there were 42,625 new COVID cases in the country, of which Kerala reported 23,676 cases. Of 4,10,353 active cases, Kerala had 1,73,221 active cases.
George said that the reason for opening up was the economic situation in the state.
"Kerala started facing the second wave of COVID and with 56 percent of the state's population still free from COVID, it's natural we will be reporting more number of daily cases. But when it comes to the death rate, Kerala has done well, standing at 0.5 percent, while the national average is 1.34," said George.
She added that, one way to tackle COVID is through vaccinating all and Kerala has done well in that aspect as well and is waiting for more vaccine supplies.
"So far, 1.48 crore people have got their first jab, while 62 lakh have received both the doses. And if one looks into the rate of vaccination, Kerala has a higher figure than the national average," added George.
