Kerala Lockdown Norms Eased Even as New COVID Cases Increase by 50%

Even as almost 50 percent of the country's total daily new COVID cases is registered in Kerala, the Pinarayi Vijayan government on Wednesday, 4 August, decided to ease the COVID norms.

The easing of norms was on the cards as the traders' body was up in arms, and with the Onam season around the corner, it was the only way these traders could get the business started again.

Announcing the revised lockdown norms, journalist-turned-State Minister of Health Veena George said the method of locking down was based on the positivity rate, depending on the percentage of COVID patients per 100 people. This, however, will now be based on cases per 1,000 people.