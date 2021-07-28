COVID-19 Surge in Kerala: What's Allowed? What Remains Shut?

Kerala, on Tuesday, 27 July, recorded 22,129 new COVID-19 cases, taking the total number of patients currently under treatment in the state to 1.45 lakh.

The test positivity rate rose from 10.59 percent to 12.35 percent, with the state topping the number of active cases in the country.

What are the restrictions in place? Why are cases rising? Here's all you need to know.