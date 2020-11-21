Indian-American Mala Adiga Appointed Jill Biden’s Policy Director

Joe Biden, who will become the United States' President in January, on Friday, 20 November, appointed an Indian-American, Mala Adiga, to be the policy director for his wife Jill, who will be the first lady.

Adiga, a former deputy assistant secretary of state, was among the White House senior staff announced by Biden to "help deliver the change America needs in these difficult times."

"Their dedication to overcoming the challenges facing our country today are rooted in their diverse backgrounds and experiences," he said.