Biden Fills West Wing: 2 Indian-Americans Likely to be in Cabinet

As of 17 November, the Biden Campaign also announced several White House senior staff members, including: Mike Donilon, chief strategist for the Biden campaign; Steve Ricchetti, chairman of the Biden campaign; Dana Remus, general counsel to the Biden campaign; Julie Rodriguez, deputy campaign manager on the Biden campaign; and Annie Tomasini, Biden's traveling chief of staff.

"President-elect Biden and Vice President-elect Harris have an ambitious and urgent agenda for action. The team we have already started to assemble will enable us to meet the challenges facing our country on day one," Klain said in a statement announcing the hires.

Each of Biden's Cabinet nominees will need to be confirmed by the US Senate, which is currently dominated by Republicans.