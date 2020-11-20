No Coercive Action to be Taken Against Chanda Kochhar, ED Tells SC

Solicitor General Tushar Mehta on Friday assured the Supreme Court that no coercive action will be taken against former ICICI Bank chief executive officer Chanda Kochhar in the ICICI-Videocon loan case.

Mehta, representing the Enforcement Directorate, made the submission before a bench headed by Justice Sanjay Kishan Kaul during the hearing of a petition by Kochhar on behalf of her husband, Deepak Kochhar, challenging his arrest.