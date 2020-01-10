ED Attaches Ex-ICICI Chairman Chanda Kochhar’s Assets Worth ₹78 Cr
Assets worth Rs 78 crore have been attached by the ED in connection with a money laundering probe against former ICICI Bank Chairman Chanda Kochhar and others, officials said on Friday, 10 January.
The book value of the attached assets is Rs 78 crore, they said.
The Enforcement Directorate (ED) is probing Kochhar, her husband Deepak Kochhar and others in a case of alleged irregularities and money laundering in giving loans by the bank to the Videocon group.
(The Quint is now available on Telegram. For handpicked stories every day, subscribe to us on Telegram)