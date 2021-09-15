Sputnik Light COVID-19 Vaccine Gets Nod for Phase 3 Trials in India

The Drugs Controller General of India (DCGI) has granted permission for the conducting of the Phase III bridging trials of Sputnik Light on the Indian population. The Sputnik Light is a single-dose COVID-19 vaccine of the Russian vaccine Sputnik.

The nod comes after a recent study published in the medical journal The Lancet said that Sputnik Light showed 78.6 to 83.7 percent efficacy against COVID-19, significantly higher than most two-shot vaccines.