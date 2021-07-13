Soft Launch of Sputnik V Not on Hold, Will Strengthen Roll-Out: Dr Reddy's

The firm has partnered with major hospitals across the country for this purpose, all of whom have successfully administered Sputnik V in India, including ongoing commercial roll-out to the public, it added.

Dr Reddy's clarification came amid reports that Sputnik V's second dose shortage will delay the commercial roll-out.



Under the soft launch, the company has reportedly administered more than 1.95 lakh doses at hospitals across the country.



The company, which was originally planning a full roll-out in mid-June, is reported to have so far received about 30 lakh first doses and 3.60 lakh second doses.