No New COVID-19 Restrictions Before Christmas in UK: PM Boris Johnson

The UK reported 90,629 coronavirus cases in the latest 24-hour period, bringing the total number of coronavirus cases in the country to 11,542,143, according to official figures released on Tuesday.



The country also reported a further 172 coronavirus-related deaths. The total number of coronavirus-related deaths in the UK now stands at 147,433, with 7,801 COVID-19 patients still in hospital.



More than 89 percent of people aged 12 and over in the UK have had their first dose of vaccine and more than 81 per cent have received both doses, according to the latest figures. More than 52 percent have received booster jabs, or the third dose of a coronavirus vaccine.