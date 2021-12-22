Omicron: Biden Administration to Provide Free Testing to Combat New Variant

Omicron, which the WHO has labelled as a "variant of concern", now accounts for 73 percent of cases in the US.

Infections are doubling in 1.5 to 3 days.

The number of COVID-19 patients who have been hospitalised in the US has increased by 27 percent this month.

Many hospitals, however, are still dealing with the havoc caused by the Delta variant.

Experts say that it is not possible to stop the spread of Omicron, and the objective must be to prevent the hospitals from getting overwhelmed by cases.

Dr Luciana Borio, a scientist who used to work for the Food and Drug Administration, said that "the main goal, really, is to prevent people from losing their health and straining hospitals, delaying cancer care and surgeries for people who need it, delaying health care worker burnout," the New York Times reported.

The US has reported more than 51 million infections and around 810,000 COVID deaths, more than any other country in the world.

(With inputs from Reuters and NYT)